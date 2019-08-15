The Gist

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Universal will screen a 'Halloween Marathon of Mayhem' film scenes

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 5:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Courtesy of Universal Studios
Universal, yet again, has another update for what to expect at the upcoming Halloween Horror nights. This time, it's a giant lagoon screen showcasing iconic scenes from horror films and cult classics.

"Guests will witness a twisted new take on Netflix’s "Stranger Things," Sony Pictures’ "Ghostbusters," Universal's "Monsters," and Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" as they invade the Universal Studios lagoon for “Halloween Marathon of Mayhem,” Universal representatives said in a statement.

The Mayhem joins ten haunted houses around the park, along with five zombie-themed scare zones. Halloween Horror Nights starts Sept.6 and will run "select nights" through Nov. 2.

More info is at HalloweenHorrorNights.com.



