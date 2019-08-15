Orlando downtown library to host 'Making a Murderer' attorney for talk about criminal justice

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy OCLS
Jerome F. Buting
If you're interested in criminal justice, true crime stories, or the show Making a Murderer
, you're in luck.
Jerome F. Buting, the attorney who represented Steve Avery on the hit Netflix show, will be speaking at the downtown library next month, library officials announced.
Buting will discuss his new book
, Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken Syste
m, which looks at the Avery case.
For those of you who didn't binge watch Making a Murderer
, the true crime Netflix documentary
follows the trial of Steve Avery, who was tried in 2007 and convicted in the controversial murder case surrounding the death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.
At the talk, Buting will also touch upon "the problematic forensic science used in many cases, false confessions and eyewitness testimonies, and the terrifying reality of biased interrogations," according to library staff.
Tickets start at $15, but there's also an option to buy a $50 VIP ticket to meet Buting before the event.
Where:
Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
When:
Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
