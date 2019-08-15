Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando downtown library to host 'Making a Murderer' attorney for talk about criminal justice

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge Jerome F. Buting - PHOTO COURTESY OCLS
  • Photo courtesy OCLS
  • Jerome F. Buting
If you're interested in criminal justice, true crime stories, or the show Making a Murderer, you're in luck.

Jerome F. Buting, the attorney who represented Steve Avery on the hit Netflix show, will be speaking at the downtown library next month, library officials announced.

Buting will discuss his new book, Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken System, which looks at the Avery case.

For those of you who didn't binge watch Making a Murderer, the true crime Netflix documentary follows the trial of Steve Avery, who was tried in 2007 and convicted in the controversial murder case surrounding the death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.



At the talk, Buting will also touch upon "the problematic forensic science used in many cases, false confessions and eyewitness testimonies, and the terrifying reality of biased interrogations," according to library staff.

Tickets start at $15, but there's also an option to buy a $50 VIP ticket to meet Buting before the event.

Where: Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
When: Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Library System announces Local Wanderer program, offering free admission to Orlando arts and culture venues Read More

  2. Here is every theme park rumor that Disney might announce at next week's D23 Expo Read More

  3. New axe-throwing spot in Orlando could battle Epic Read More

  4. Orlando attorney John Morgan spent $1 million in July on Florida's fight for minimum wage Read More

  5. Brevard teachers vote down their proposed contract but it's not exactly like Orange County Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation