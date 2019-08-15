Bloggytown

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Brace yourselves for five weeks of overnight detours on I-4 near Maitland and Winter Park

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDAS TURNPIKE
  • Photo via Floridas Turnpike
Get ready for five weeks of nighttime detours to get around U.S. 17-92 in Winter Park and Maitland. Despite your best efforts to do otherwise, you'll probably have to take I-4.

The Florida Department of Transportation says a $260,000 construction project will include repairs to the railroad bridge above 17-92, and will cause road closures for motorists traveling on the on the northbound side, near the Winter Park-Maitland city line.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA COREYDANKS/ETSY
  • Image via CoreyDanks/Etsy

Road will be closed 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. overnight Friday and overnight Saturday, starting Aug. 16 and lasting five weeks.

A detour will redirect traffic westbound on Lee Road, to eastbound Interstate 4 then to eastbound Maitland Boulevard/State Road 414, before picking back up U.S 17-92.

There are no current detours for southbound traffic.



The bridge was named after the Reverend Kenneth C. Crossman in 2017 to honor the white minister's civil rights activism. He was known as the "Bridge Builder," and spent much of his life in Florida, before his death in 2004.

