Thursday, August 8, 2019

Publix chicken tender subs are again on sale in Florida, according to greatest Twitter feed ever

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 9:19 AM

This is not a drill, people.

The Publix Sub, the PubSub – the staple food of Florida and a good thing to show up with around noon – is on SALE today, Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. The hefty half-subs are $6.99 instead of $8.99. That's not half bad.

That's according to the heroic Twitter feed "Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?" (@PubSubs_on_sale), which exists to make shopping a little bit more of a pleasure.
Currently approaching 28,000 followers, the account claims to have no affiliation with Publix. Not all heroes wear capes.

