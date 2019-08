Publix chicken tender subs are again on sale in Florida, according to greatest Twitter feed ever

click to enlarge Photo via Publix

Publix Chicken Tender subs are $6.99 until 8/14 (starts 8/8). pic.twitter.com/79gejNcmVh — Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? (@PubSubs_on_sale) August 7, 2019

This is not a drill, people.The Publix Sub, the– the staple food of Florida and a good thing to show up with around noon – is on SALE today, Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. The hefty half-subs are $6.99 instead of $8.99. That's not half bad.That's according to the heroic Twitter feed "Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?" ( @PubSubs_on_sale ), which exists to make shopping a little bit more of a pleasure.Currently approaching 28,000 followers, the account claims to have no affiliation with Publix. Not all heroes wear capes.