Publix chicken tender subs are again on sale in Florida, according to greatest Twitter feed ever
By OW Staff
on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 9:19 AM
This is not a drill, people.
The Publix Sub, the PubSub
– the staple food of Florida and a good thing to show up with around noon – is on SALE today, Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. The hefty half-subs are $6.99 instead of $8.99. That's not half bad.
That's according to the heroic Twitter feed "Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?" (@PubSubs_on_sale
), which exists to make shopping a little bit more of a pleasure.
Currently approaching 28,000 followers, the account claims to have no affiliation with Publix. Not all heroes wear capes.
