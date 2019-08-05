Florida’s attorney general sends her condolences, while also trying to squash a vote banning assault weapons

click to enlarge
Photo via Florida Attorney General
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody fired off two tweets this past weekend expressing her thoughts and prayers for the victims of mass shootings in both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. This comes just a couple of weeks after Moody expressed her intentions to keep any mention of guns off Florida’s November 2020 ballot.
Late in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 3, Moody tweeted her condolences,
and alluded that mental health was the likely issue regarding the 21-year-old white man who not only killed at least 22 people and left another 26 injured,
but also purchased his “assault-style gun” legally and left behind a white supremacist manifesto that specifically echoes the “immigrant invasion”
rhetoric of President Trump.
“Horrified and saddened by the tragic and senseless shooting in El Paso” tweeted Moody. “We won’t know all the details today, but we do know that we must get better at detecting deranged individuals who intend to do us harm. #FLStandsWithTexas.
”
Less than 24 hours later, Moody sent another condolence tweet after a gunman wearing body armor shot and killed at least 9 people
with a .23 caliber rifle, that was also legally purchased in Texas and equipped with a high-capacity 100-round drum.
“Tragic news out of Dayton, Ohio,” tweeted Moody.
“Grateful for the first responders whose quick, courageous actions saved lives. I have reached out to @OhioAG
Dave Yost and @TXAG
Ken Paxton to offer victims services and advocates from our office to both communities devastated by recent attacks.”
The pair of tweets arrived just a couple weeks after the newly elected Moody solidified her stance as an NRA lackey.
On July 26, Moody filed a document
to the Florida Supreme Court arguing that a proposed statewide assault weapon ban proposed to appear on the 2020 ballot is "misleading" and is "clearly and conclusively defective."
That may be, but as the Tampa Bay Times
pointed out, it’s incredibly rare for an AG to intercede with a constitutional amendment in this way. “Attorneys general automatically send proposed amendments to the Supreme Court, but they seldom state an opinion on it,” said the paper.
Then, the following Tuesday, Moody stayed on brand and stated that she will appeal a circuit judge’s ruling
that struck down a Florida law threatening penalties to local officials who approve gun regulations, a move that has state gun rights groups praising the new AG, reported the Times
.
While Moody’s response to America’s second deadliest weekend is certainly well-intentioned, it’s hard to take her condolences seriously. Moody is showing through her actions that she likely cares more about keeping her A+ NRA rating
rather than addressing the assault weapon-shaped elephant in the room, or even acknowledging the white supremacist talking points spewing from Trump – who just last May joked to a crowd in Florida about the idea of shooting immigrants
that cross the border.
Meanwhile, Florida has witnessed 27 mass shootings so far this year, according to data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.
