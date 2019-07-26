Friday, July 26, 2019
War on Women singer Shawna Potter to read from her new book at Park Ave CDs next week
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 3:26 PM
Shawna Potter,
Photo via Park Ave CDs/Facebook
lead singer of War on Women
and a familiar face to Orlando Weekly readers
, is currently on tour with her band as the touring opener for metallers Baroness.
Next week, though, in an early evening event well before Baroness' show at the Plaza Live
, Potter is set to make an appearance at Park Ave CDs and read from her new book Making Spaces Safer,
with a Q&A to follow.
This is a unique opportunity to gain some keen insight from a punk lifer, and it's highly recommended for music fans on the underground and
aboveground levels.
Shawna Potter reads at Park Ave. CDs
on Friday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free!
