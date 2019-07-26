The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 26, 2019

The Heard

War on Women singer Shawna Potter to read from her new book at Park Ave CDs next week

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 3:26 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PARK AVE CDS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Park Ave CDs/Facebook
Shawna Potter, lead singer of War on Women and a familiar face to Orlando Weekly readers, is currently on tour with her band as the touring opener for metallers Baroness.

Next week, though, in an early evening event well before Baroness' show at the Plaza Live, Potter is set to make an appearance at Park Ave CDs and read from her new book Making Spaces Safer, with a Q&A to follow.

This is a unique opportunity to gain some keen insight from a punk lifer, and it's highly recommended for music fans on the underground and aboveground levels. 

Shawna Potter reads at Park Ave. CDs on Friday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free!
click to tweet
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More than 300,000 new residents are moving to Florida every year Read More

  2. Mother, son claim $20,000 lotto ticket in Orlando, get arrested same day on drug charges Read More

  3. Legal CBD could be a big boost for Florida hemp farmers Read More

  4. Florida man (and woman) charged with smuggling exotic animals Read More

  5. Floirda Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation