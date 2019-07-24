Florida girl tossed into the air by charging bison at Yellowstone

Video shows two people running away right before the incident. People can be heard screaming, with one person shouting, "Oh my God!" as the bison charges the girl while she tries to run away.
Due to the abundance of cruel and inconsiderate comments that this young girl would most likely see, I am deleting the video of the Bison. This was meant to show awareness of what can happen when not properly respecting the life you are around. This behavior is unsat.— hails (@haileyydayton) July 24, 2019
“According to witnesses, a group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge the group,” according to a statement from park officials.
😳 Things escalated quickly when a bison spotted this 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park. Luckily, she's OK! (Her parents are the ones running away in the background, according to the witness who shot this video.) https://t.co/xfieCv5iHj pic.twitter.com/Pei98hR6Rf— Nicole Emmett (@Nicole_Emmett) July 24, 2019
The girl was first taken to Old Faithful lodge for assessment and treatment before she was later taken to the park’s medical clinic, which has the same name, the NPS stated.
Nine-year-old girl injured by bison: https://t.co/HEJIPlwICv pic.twitter.com/YXTrBEpQcP— YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) July 23, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.