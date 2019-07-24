Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida girl tossed into the air by charging bison at Yellowstone

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HAILEYDAYTON/TWITTER
  • Photo via HaileyDayton/Twitter
A 9-year-old girl from the Tampa area was tossed into the air Monday afternoon when a bison bull charged her at Yellowstone National Park.

The girl, from Odessa, was injured but has since been treated and released by park medical officials, according to the National Park Service.

Video of the incident went viral, first appearing in a tweet from Twitter user @haileyydayton. She later deleted the tweet, citing "cruel and inconsiderate comments that this young girl would most likely see."
Video shows two people running away right before the incident. People can be heard screaming, with one person shouting, "Oh my God!" as the bison charges the girl while she tries to run away.

“According to witnesses, a group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge the group,” according to a statement from park officials.



They warned in a press release on the incident that visitors should stay 25 yards away from all “large animals,” including bison.
The girl was first taken to Old Faithful lodge for assessment and treatment before she was later taken to the park’s medical clinic, which has the same name, the NPS stated.

Officials are still investigating the incident and have not yet released any citations.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jaleo in Disney Springs has a new 'Sangria Hour' Read More

  2. 7-Eleven delivery app is giving away AirPods to Orlando shoppers Read More

  3. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

  4. A new luxury expedition-focused cruise line will soon call Florida home Read More

  5. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation