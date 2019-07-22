Florida may have the second-highest rate of diabetes in the nation by 2030

click image via BruceBlaus/Wikimedia Commons

Florida’s on track to have one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country.By 2030, the Sunshine State will have a diabetes rate of 18.8 percent, the second highest in the country behind West Virginia, according to an analysis from an academic psychology site.PsyDPrograms analyzed data from an Institute for Alternatives Futures study that looked at government data on diabetes trends.Among metro areas, Miami is set to have the highest diabetes rate in the country, with a projected rate of 18.8 percent by 2030, the study found.“By 2030, over 20% of West Virginians are projected to have diabetes, a level amounting to a public health catastrophe. Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama are the states with next highest rates of the disease,” according to the report. “In fact, the American South has a virtual lock on all the top places where diabetes will be an epidemic in 2030.”The state with the lowest projected diabetes rate is Utah, at 10.2 percent. However, researchers state, “that’s still a significant portion of the population.”