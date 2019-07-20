Tip Jar

Saturday, July 20, 2019

Orlando's newest Rita's Italian Ice will give 50 people at the grand opening free treats for a year

Posted By on Sat, Jul 20, 2019 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RITA'S ITALIAN ICE
  • photo via Rita's Italian Ice
A new location for Rita's Italian Ice is setting up shop near International Drive, and at the grand opening celebration July 25, the first 50 families in line will receive coupons for a year's worth of free Italian ice.

The entire grand opening party will last four days, from July 25 to July 28, and will feature special deals and activities. Those who attend are encouraged to bring stuffed animals, toys and books to donate to Give Kids the World, a nonprofit that provides support to kids with life-threatening illnesses.

The new Rita's is at 11567 Regency Village Drive, near the Orlando Premium Outlets.

