Orlando murder case to be featured on HLN this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Heavy

click to enlarge Photo of Stephen Duxbury via Orlando Police Department

The City Beautiful will make an ugly appearance on HLN'sas the series explores the case of a Florida woman raped and murdered in her apartment.Set to air Saturday, the seventh episode of the eight-part series will look into the death of Sasha Samsudean. The episode, titled "Horror in Apartment 345," has the following description from HLN:"Gorgeous 27-year-old Sasha Samsudeanappears to be sexually assaulted and is found strangled in her luxury downtown Orlando apartment. Shocking surveillance video and a slew of clues ultimately lead investigators to the killer."Samsudean was strangled to death at her Uptown Place apartment in October 2015 after returning from hanging out with friends at the Attic Bar.Apartment security guard Stephen Duxbury was sentenced to life in prison for her murder after his conviction in November 2017.