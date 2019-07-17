Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer has us feeling like winners already

Kirsten Dunst in Becoming a God in Central Florida
Film and TV representations of Central Florida often miss the mark – anyone remember the godawful The Hotwives of Orlando? – but Showtime's new dark comedy series, OnBecoming a God in Central Florida might at least nail the atmosphere, even if they shot in Louisiana instead of actual Central Florida.
The trailer's a little cryptic, but the press materials describe it thus: "Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, this dark comedy series stars Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise ..." Sounds like Amway to us! "But what about the feelings of the DeVos family," asked no one.
The series was created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, and at one time had indie-film god-emperor Yorgos Lanthimos set to direct the first episode. Lanthimos was replaced by Charlie McDowell, whose The One I Love is an underrated date-night movie for couples looking for more of that Midsommar feeling. (Seriously: You're gonna have to process some shit.)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida premieres Sunday, Aug. 25, on Showtime. Check out the trailer below.