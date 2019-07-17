The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Gist

Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer has us feeling like winners already

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge Kirsten Dunst in Becoming a God in Central Florida - IMAGE COURTESY OF SHOWTIME
  • Image courtesy of Showtime
  • Kirsten Dunst in Becoming a God in Central Florida
Film and TV representations of Central Florida often miss the mark – anyone remember the godawful The Hotwives of Orlando? – but Showtime's new dark comedy series, On Becoming a God in Central Florida might at least nail the atmosphere, even if they shot in Louisiana instead of actual Central Florida.

The trailer's a little cryptic, but the press materials describe it thus: "Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, this dark comedy series stars Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise ..." Sounds like Amway to us! "But what about the feelings of the DeVos family," asked no one.

The series was created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, and at one time had indie-film god-emperor Yorgos Lanthimos set to direct the first episode. Lanthimos was replaced by Charlie McDowell, whose The One I Love is an underrated date-night movie for couples looking for more of that Midsommar feeling. (Seriously: You're gonna have to process some shit.)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida premieres Sunday, Aug. 25, on Showtime. Check out the trailer below.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

  2. Orlando is getting a pop-up Pokemon bar in October Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Rick Scott randomly calls Democrats 'anti-Semitic' to defend Trump's tweets Read More

  4. Army Corps of Engineers admits to releasing toxic water from Lake Okeechobee into other Florida waters Read More

  5. Wine country-inspired restaurant Sixty Vines coming to Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation