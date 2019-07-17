The Heard

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Heard

Jennifer Lopez returns to Orlando for the first time in half a decade along with stars from World of Dance

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 2:43 PM

For the first time in nearly six years, Jennifer Lopez will be returning to Orlando. However, this time, J.Lo is not coming alone. Her “It’s My Party” tour is a spin-off from her hosting duties on NBC’s dance contest-reality show World of Dance, and Lopez will be bringing some of the show’s top talent along. The three guest acts will include World of Dance Season One winner and hip-hop dance crew the Lab, as well as finalists Swing Latino and Briar Nolet. Fans can anticipate a show with a capital S featuring Lopez signatures like mind-melting costumes, state-of-the-art production, anthems such as “I’m Real” and “Jenny From the Block,” and kinetic choreography for brand-new material including her latest single, “Medicine,” featuring French Montana. J.Lo’s continuing evolution as an artist and a performer ensures that “It’s My Party” will have something to offer fans new and old alike.

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 | Amway Center, 400 West Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $56-$516

