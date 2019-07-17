Bloggytown

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Hundreds in Orlando protest for resignation of Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM

click image VIA DIÁLOGO WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • via Diálogo Wikimedia commons
Hundreds gathered in Orlando Tuesday evening calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Demonstrators stood outside the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office on Lake Ellenor Drive, chanting while waving the commonwealth’s flags and homemade posters, seen in WFTV video coverage.

The protests joined ongoing demonstrations in Puerto Rico. Rosselló came under fire last week after leaks from a private group chat made public showed the governor and advisers making sexist and misogynistic comments, as well as mocking journalists. In this example, Chief Financial Officer Christian Sobrino (who resigned on July 13) joked about the buildup of corpses at the Institute of Forensic Sciences:

The Center for Investigative Journalism published an 899-page document compiling the chats on their website.

Florida has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country, coming just under New York with nearly 850,000 residents counted in the last census.



