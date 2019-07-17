Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Florida plants get artistic treatment at the Falcon's Flora art show
By Jenna Lyons
on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:57 PM
It seems the creepy-crawly fauna in Florida – gators, boa constrictors and whatever else is lurking in the Everglades – get all the attention. But for this group of Orlando artists, it’s all about the vegetable, not the animal. The flower-themed group art show Flora
opens at the Falcon this Saturday, with a diverse array of local artists showcasing work inspired by Florida’s native plants at the arts-friendly Thornton Park bar. The show features a couple dozen creatives, among them Brendan O’Connor, Ashley Hallenbeck, Olivia Polk and Christian Stanley.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, through Aug. 30 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | facebook.com/thefalconbar
| free
