Florida plants get artistic treatment at the Falcon's Flora art show

It seems the creepy-crawly fauna in Florida – gators, boa constrictors and whatever else is lurking in the Everglades – get all the attention. But for this group of Orlando artists, it’s all about the vegetable, not the animal. The flower-themed group art showopens at the Falcon this Saturday, with a diverse array of local artists showcasing work inspired by Florida’s native plants at the arts-friendly Thornton Park bar. The show features a couple dozen creatives, among them Brendan O’Connor, Ashley Hallenbeck, Olivia Polk and Christian Stanley.5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, through Aug. 30 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | facebook.com/thefalconbar | free