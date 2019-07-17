The Gist

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Florida plants get artistic treatment at the Falcon's Flora art show

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge gal_flora_adobestock_88230916.jpeg.jpg
It seems the creepy-crawly fauna in Florida – gators, boa constrictors and whatever else is lurking in the Everglades – get all the attention. But for this group of Orlando artists, it’s all about the vegetable, not the animal. The flower-themed group art show Flora opens at the Falcon this Saturday, with a diverse array of local artists showcasing work inspired by Florida’s native plants at the arts-friendly Thornton Park bar. The show features a couple dozen creatives, among them Brendan O’Connor, Ashley Hallenbeck, Olivia Polk and Christian Stanley.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, through Aug. 30 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | facebook.com/thefalconbar | free

  1. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

