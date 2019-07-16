Tip Jar

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Wine country-inspired restaurant Sixty Vines coming to Winter Park

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Sixty Vines, Dallas
  • Sixty Vines, Dallas
So long, Kona; hello, Napa.

Sixty Vines, so named for its 60 wines on tap, will move into the 8,000-square-foot space recently vacated by Kona Grill in Winter Park's Lakeside Crossing next spring.

The Texas-based restaurant currently has two locations — one in Dallas and another in Plano, with a Houston location slated to open this summer.
click to enlarge Sixty Vines, Dallas
  • Sixty Vines, Dallas
Guests will feast on the "seasonal cuisine of wine country made with local ingredients" which, judging from the menus at the Texas locations, include pesto-crusted, wood-fired cauliflower; coconut- and cilantro-infused tonnarelli with jumbo Gulf shrimp; squash blossom pizza and wood-grilled American Wagyu strip steak with chimichurri.

The space itself promises to be a beaut as well.
click to enlarge Sixty Vines charcuterie bar, Dallas
  • Sixty Vines charcuterie bar, Dallas
According to a press release, patrons will dine with views of the open kitchen and charcuterie bar and, like the Sixty Vines in Texas, there will be an enclosed greenhouse patio offering a "wine garden experience" and a full bar.
click to enlarge Sixty Vines greenhouse patio, Dallas
  • Sixty Vines greenhouse patio, Dallas
Let's hope this Cali concept lasts a bit longer than Carmel Kitchen & Wine Bar, which closed early last year.



Sixty Vines will be open for lunch and dinner and promises to bring some NoCal vibes to its weekend brunch.


