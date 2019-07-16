Marilyn Manson and KMFDM collaborator Skold to play in Orlando this weekend

Skold has been an enigmatic and Zelig-like figure in the underground for the last several decades, involved in projects as diverse as Shotgun Messiah, KMFDM, Welt and even Marilyn Manson. The Swedish musician also has a thriving and eponymous solo gig – going since 1996 – where one gets a more clear idea of exactly what he brought to these various projects. Skold recently released Never Is Now through the infamous Cleopatra Records and will be bringing his tour to the City Beautiful this very weekend.