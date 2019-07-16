Catfish Dinner honks up the heavy with Twang Metal Monday at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday

Trig Johnson at Twang Metal Monday

Zack Maruniak at Twang Metal Monday

One the more intriguing theme nights that’s emerged lately in the city’s live music landscape isat Will’s Pub. The idea is an evening ofreinterpreted asOf course this Hayseed Dixie-esque concept could fall short – gimmicks always abound with irresistibly ripe low-hanging fruit – but it’s an unholy matrimony I can get down with in theory.Hatched and organized by frontman P. Taylor Hodges of Orlando trad-country actthis fledgling series features Catfish Dinner alongside area musicians willing to play along and honk up the metal. The recent second edition’s guests included Trig Johnson and Zack Maruniak, whose individual sets had varying degrees of fidelity to the theme.opened the night with some picks that, though neither metal nor especially heavy, were at least studious and obscure likeBut he gets full credit for twisting the psychotic rage of“Stigmata” into a slinky come-on. Pretty sure that’s a first.however, played it in a jam-dude way that was not metal, not country and, even less forgivable, totally soft-core.Like some unwitting victim of a cruel performance setup, he proffered a setlist that ranged from not metal () to the straight-up antithesis of metal (fucking). The closest he got was acover, but that was the distinctly radio-friendly “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”Host bandhowever, did it right. With a loose-limbed honky-tonk step, the five-piece combo charged through a set that includedandAnd although few self-respecting headbangers would claim“Cherry Pie” as metal, it’s almost as hilarious as a country song.A covers night with a nice hook, Twang Metal Monday is a fun, relaxed night out. More thematic commitment by the guest participants would be nice to keep it true to its name, though.It’s an event worth having because probably few things are morethan the collision of country and metal. And this, apparently, is what some(which is what the event’s creator mentioned he was) do by night. Yeah, the kids are gonna be all right.The next one’s already booked at Will’s on Aug. 12, so mark your calendars. Or better yet, try to get on the bill yourselves. But maybe Googlefirst.