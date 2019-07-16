The Heard

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Catfish Dinner honks up the heavy with Twang Metal Monday at Will's Pub

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Twang Metal Monday Numero Dos, Will’s Pub, July 15

One the more intriguing theme nights that’s emerged lately in the city’s live music landscape is Twang Metal Monday at Will’s Pub. The idea is an evening of heavy metal covers reinterpreted as country songs. Of course this Hayseed Dixie-esque concept could fall short – gimmicks always abound with irresistibly ripe low-hanging fruit – but it’s an unholy matrimony I can get down with in theory.

click to enlarge Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday
Hatched and organized by frontman P. Taylor Hodges of Orlando trad-country act Catfish Dinner, this fledgling series features Catfish Dinner alongside area musicians willing to play along and honk up the metal. The recent second edition’s guests included Trig Johnson and Zack Maruniak, whose individual sets had varying degrees of fidelity to the theme.

click to enlarge Trig Johnson at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Trig Johnson at Twang Metal Monday
Trig Johnson opened the night with some picks that, though neither metal nor especially heavy, were at least studious and obscure like Lloyd Cole. But he gets full credit for twisting the psychotic rage of Ministry’s “Stigmata” into a slinky come-on. Pretty sure that’s a first.

click to enlarge Trig Johnson at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Trig Johnson at Twang Metal Monday
Zack Maruniak, however, played it in a jam-dude way that was not metal, not country and, even less forgivable, totally soft-core.



click to enlarge Zack Maruniak at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Zack Maruniak at Twang Metal Monday
Like some unwitting victim of a cruel performance setup, he proffered a setlist that ranged from not metal (Eddie Money, Bon Jovi, Journey) to the straight-up antithesis of metal (Depeche Mode, Eurythmics, fucking Night Ranger). The closest he got was a Guns N’ Roses cover, but that was the distinctly radio-friendly “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

click to enlarge Zack Maruniak at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Zack Maruniak at Twang Metal Monday
Host band Catfish Dinner, however, did it right. With a loose-limbed honky-tonk step, the five-piece combo charged through a set that included Ozzy, Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead, Alice in Chains and KISS.

click to enlarge Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday

And although few self-respecting headbangers would claim Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” as metal, it’s almost as hilarious as a country song. Almost.

click to enlarge Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Catfish Dinner at Twang Metal Monday
A covers night with a nice hook, Twang Metal Monday is a fun, relaxed night out. More thematic commitment by the guest participants would be nice to keep it true to its name, though.

It’s an event worth having because probably few things are more head-on Florida than the collision of country and metal. And this, apparently, is what some elementary school teachers (which is what the event’s creator mentioned he was) do by night. Yeah, the kids are gonna be all right.

The next one’s already booked at Will’s on Aug. 12, so mark your calendars. Or better yet, try to get on the bill yourselves. But maybe Google “heavy metal” first.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

