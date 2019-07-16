Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Bloggytown

Army Corps of Engineers admits to releasing toxic water from Lake Okeechobee into other Florida waters

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF NASA
  • Photo courtesy of NASA
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been taking water from Florida's polluted Lake Okeechobee and releasing it among other bodies of water in the state.

In a round of questioning last week conducted by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City, an Army Corps representative testified to the House that the water diverted into St. Lucie Estuary and the Indian River Lagoon and through the Caloosahatchee River "contained cyanobacteria and harmful algae blooms."

By Tuesday, the Corps released a statement highlighting steps they're taking to clean up the mess. Starting Wednesday, officials said, the Corps will "increase target flows from Lake Okeechobee to help with scientific research on harmful algae blooms."

“The Corps’ Engineer Research and Development Center is doing the important scientific research that’s required to help us understand the dynamics of algal communities,” Col. Andrew Kelly, Jacksonville District Commander, said in a press release. “We hope the research that the Corps is working on right now, in partnership with other scientists and experts, will provide the answers we need to help us find solutions to deal with HABs nationwide, and even worldwide.”



Related ACLU: Florida failed to warn public of danger during toxic algae bloom crisis
ACLU: Florida failed to warn public of danger during toxic algae bloom crisis
By Monivette Cordeiro
Blogs

Mast, who authored an amendment awarding $15 million over five years for the center, is urging officials to continue efforts to preserve public health, like lowering Lake Okeechobee in the winter.

“Now that the Army Corps acknowledges that the water they are discharging is toxic, they cannot continue to willfully and knowingly poison our community,” Rep. Mast said in a release. “The Army’s mission is to defend the American people, so they have a duty to prioritize protecting public health when they make operational flood control decisions."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter Read More

  2. The smell from the local Popeyes is making a Florida town 'unlivable' Read More

  3. Orlando Science Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with movies, laser shows and more Read More

  4. Post Malone announces Central Florida show in October as part of Runaway Tour Read More

  5. The best Prime Day deals you can get in two hours in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation