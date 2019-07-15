Band of the Week: Tidepools

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

&amp;lt;a href="http://tidepoolsband.bandcamp.com/album/wasted-purpose-3"&amp;gt;Wasted Purpose by Tidepools&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youTidepools started as Laura’s solo project in 2013. The project then became a four-piece band in the spring of 2018.Laura Reyes - Vocals/GuitarAnthony Gonzalez - GuitarRicardo Zaurin - BassAlex Torresola - DrumsWe have an album called, which is a collection of songs that Laura wrote in her bedroom from 2014-2018.We also released a silly music video for a song called "Bug in my Juice" featuring local act Swiss Army Boy that’s only up on YouTube. We are going to re-release it as a bonus track on our new EP, with a new mix. The EP will be out in September.Indie rock with an edge.This is a tough question but we think it was probably when we opened for Ceramic Animal and Spendtime Palace at Soundbar. That was the first time we’ve seen people dance and mosh to our music.Palomino Blond. All the members of that band are so talented and fun to watch. They’re also really nice people.We are exactly what everyone thinks we are…so far.Being part of such a welcoming music scene. We’ve gotten to meet a lot of cool people. 21+ shows at most venues is our least favorite thing at the moment. We’re all under 21.We just finished recording our new EP at Killian Studios. We are going to release a single next month and a music video soon after. Our EPwill be released in September. Expect a new sound and crisp production.