Band of the Week: Tidepools

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Tidepools.
Tidepools are playing July 21 at The Falcon with Expert Timing and 11:59.
Just the facts:
When did the band form? Tidepools started as Laura’s solo project in 2013. The project then became a four-piece band in the spring of 2018.
Who's in the band? Laura Reyes - Vocals/Guitar
Anthony Gonzalez - Guitar
Ricardo Zaurin - Bass
Alex Torresola - Drums
Currently available releases: We have an album called Wasted Purpose, which is a collection of songs that Laura wrote in her bedroom from 2014-2018.
We also released a silly music video for a song called "Bug in my Juice" featuring local act Swiss Army Boy that’s only up on YouTube. We are going to re-release it as a bonus track on our new EP, with a new mix. The EP will be out in September.
Describe your sound in five words: Indie rock with an edge.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far? This is a tough question but we think it was probably when we opened for Ceramic Animal and Spendtime Palace at Soundbar. That was the first time we’ve seen people dance and mosh to our music.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? Palomino Blond. All the members of that band are so talented and fun to watch. They’re also really nice people.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why? We are exactly what everyone thinks we are…so far.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why? Being part of such a welcoming music scene. We’ve gotten to meet a lot of cool people. 21+ shows at most venues is our least favorite thing at the moment. We’re all under 21.
Any big news to share? We just finished recording our new EP at Killian Studios. We are going to release a single next month and a music video soon after. Our EP Never Better will be released in September. Expect a new sound and crisp production.