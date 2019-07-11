The Gist

Thursday, July 11, 2019

New Hagrid coaster at Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter will close early each day

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • image courtesy Universal Orlando
A popular new ride at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter closed early on Wednesday for what officials said was "routine maintenance," disappointing muggles eager to check out the coaster.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure reached capacity yesterday, which led Universal to tweet out an operations update that the ride would close early for the foreseeable future.

"Given the ride's current popularity and wait times, we will close the attraction prior to park close so we can continue our routine daily maintenance to ensure the experience continues to be great," the update read.

But it's not the first time the ride has gone through operations changes. Spectrum News 13 reports that the roller coaster wasn't open Monday. Last month, the outlet reported, the ride opened at midday for weeks to accommodate technical issues and delays.



Online, people took to the comment sections of the Universal tweet to air their frustration at the latest operations change.

One user commented, "Open late , closing early, only 5 hours to get the chance to ride .sad" while another tweeted, "Okay, 'fess up — what's wrong with the ride?"

Universal says operating hours for Hagrid's will continue to vary.

