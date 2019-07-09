Obscurity rocks the Falcon with Tidepools, Dunies, Dot Org and the Last Origin

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Dunies at the Falcon

Tidepools at the Falcon

Tidepools at the Falcon

Tidepools at the Falcon

Dunies at the Falcon

Dunies at the Falcon

Dot Org at the Falcon

Dot Org at the Falcon

The Last Origin at the Falcon

The Last Origin at the Falcon

The Last Origin at the Falcon

A recent bill at thestocked with what seemed like promising but relatively unknown bands caught my eye as an event ripe forSometimes you get a feeling, but sometimes you’re wrong. Life’s unfair like that. This time, however, my list ofended up a few entries longer.Orlando’sare a young, just-awakening indie band that’ve blossomed from the solo work ofThe bedroom songs drift on a dreaming, gauzy wavelength. It’sthat shimmers and chimes with pleasant simplicity.Live, however, they revealed somein their quest to capture the eternal magic of airy melodies in heavy reverb. If the notable difference between Tidepools’ lovely but sedate recordings so far and the amplified conviction of this recent performance is an indication, this is an emerging band of growing confidence to watch out for. Their debut EP isn’t expected out until September but they’re already showing up on more prominent bills around town so be on the look.Kicking up some big waves were Cocoa Beach surf-punk trioTheir sound pairs the long, deep tones ofwith rompingIt’s a sweet-spot formula that’s honed, sharp and straight bulls-eye. And they kick it out with boisterous attack.The offspring of Orlando artist Ian McKewen,is a weirdo-rock act whose meandering range is so perplexing on paper that it will probably yield more confusion the more you try and dissect it. Best to take this one in its totality, which is easy to do with McKewen’s unmistakable spirit.From jagged excursions to breezy currents to rock & roll burnouts, it’s impossible to tell what will come next. But guaranteed, it’ll all be topped with McKewen’swhich can flex from indie-rock passion to all-out rock opera.The one traveling band, however, made their own emphatic mark. Making their Orlando debut, young Kentucky trio theare a rock band that straddleandin ways that carve interesting pockets beyond any of those boxes.Even though they’re punched out with great economy, the Last Origin's songs are cut from a tapestry rich in detail, texture and melody. The music beams with curiosity but moves with a natural and electrifying step. And it’s all played with remarkable finish.