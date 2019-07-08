A remodeled Orlando-area Aldi's location will reopen Thursday morning

click to enlarge photo by Jessica Bryce Young

Aldi will reopen its location in Casselberry on Thursday morning with a remodeled layout and a ribbon-cutting event.This comes as Aldi has pledged to invest more than $5 billion to remodel and expand by the end of 2022. Aldi's 83 Florida locations are expected to see around $115 million of that effort.The renovated Casselberry store on State Road 436 will feature more refrigeration space and more available products, along with open ceilings and natural lighting.The ribbon-cutting will take place at 8:25 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, the location will hold a "Produce for a Year" sweepstakes, and on Saturday they will do an eco-friendly Aldi bag giveaway.