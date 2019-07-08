Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 8, 2019

Tip Jar

A remodeled Orlando-area Aldi's location will reopen Thursday morning

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • photo by Jessica Bryce Young
Aldi will reopen its location in Casselberry on Thursday morning with a remodeled layout and a ribbon-cutting event.

This comes as Aldi has pledged to invest more than $5 billion to remodel and expand by the end of 2022. Aldi's 83 Florida locations are expected to see around $115 million of that effort.

The renovated Casselberry store on State Road 436 will feature more refrigeration space and more available products, along with open ceilings and natural lighting.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 8:25 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, the location will hold a "Produce for a Year" sweepstakes, and on Saturday they will do an eco-friendly Aldi bag giveaway.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Merlin, parent company of Legoland and Madame Tussauds, is being bought out in $6.1 billion deal Read More

  2. NOAA says there's an 80% chance Tropical Storm Barry will hit the Gulf of Mexico this week Read More

  3. New video shows Florida men who dragged shark behind boat also shot animal for fun Read More

  4. Enzian scores a coup by screening greatest movie of all time 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' on its 20th anniversary Read More

  5. Happy 4th of July, Florida: Three beaches are closed for the long weekend because of poop water Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation