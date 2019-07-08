Monday, July 8, 2019
A remodeled Orlando-area Aldi's location will reopen Thursday morning
By Christian Casale
on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 2:26 PM
Aldi will reopen its location in Casselberry on Thursday morning with a remodeled layout and a ribbon-cutting event.
This comes as Aldi has pledged to invest more than $5 billion to remodel and expand by the end of 2022. Aldi's 83 Florida locations are expected to see around $115 million of that effort.
The renovated Casselberry store on State Road 436 will feature more refrigeration space and more available products, along with open ceilings and natural lighting.
The ribbon-cutting will take place at 8:25 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, the location will hold a "Produce for a Year" sweepstakes, and on Saturday they will do an eco-friendly Aldi bag giveaway.
