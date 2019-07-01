Five sea turtles and a sandhill crane returned to natural environments after SeaWorld Orlando care

click to enlarge via Bethany Bagley/SeaWorld Orlando

Five sea turtles and one sandhill crane were returned to their natural environments in late June after receiving care from SeaWorld Orlando.The SeaWorld rescue team returned three juvenile green sea turtles to Flagler City and Ormond Beach on June 18. The turtles underwent months of treatment after they were found lethargic and covered in barnacles.The team returned two loggerhead turtles to Coca Beach on June 25. One of the turtles, rescued initially by the UCF marine turtle group, had a missing left flipper and was lethargic and covered in barnacles. The two turtles received antibiotics, anti-parasitic treatments and a healthy diet from SeaWorld Orlando before being released.Additionally, the SeaWorld rescue team returned a sandhill crane on June 25. The crane was found with a fishhook in its foot and treated with antibiotics before being returned.The SeaWorld Orlando rescue team asks that those who find injured marine animals call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hotline at 888-404-3922 or by dialing *FWC on a cell phone.