Band of the Week: Adult Life

click to enlarge

Just the facts:



&lt;a href="http://adultlifeband.bandcamp.com/album/heres-to-nostalgia"&gt;Here&amp;#39;s to Nostalgia by Adult Life&lt;/a&gt;

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you2014. A simpler time.Kevin O’Connor - Guitar, Brennan Doane - Bass/vocals, Kevin Friedman - DrumsSexy, saucy, spicy, sweet & sour.Without a doubt our favorite show that we have played was the release show for our debut albumat Soundbar, which is one of the sickest venues in Orlando, earlier this year. That show was such a release of anxiety and excitement that had been building since we began recording that album, and everyone that came out to support us definitely made that evening the most memorable of our career.Oh for SURE our boys in Palm Tree Square! They are the nicest dudes who have the sweetest tunes. Every day we see them making moves and they are for sure a band to watch out for.Honestly I think people tend to describe us as a pop-punk band, and we’d like to correct that. We’re punk-pop and it’s really nice to finally clear the slate like this.Our favorite thing about being an Orlando band is the incredibly supportive community of bands, fans and venues that work 24/7 to keep the spirit of artistry and freedom alive in this city. Our least favorite thing is the humidity.News, you say? Um. News. Let’s see. UHHHH. Nope. No news. WAIT! We’re hitting the studio again soon to record a new single! Also remember to vote. And listen to our album. And save the bees. And come see us play on July 7th with Pathos, Pathos. Also recycle. Bees. Thank you.