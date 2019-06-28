The Heard

Friday, June 28, 2019

The Heard

Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse and Kyle Keller shine in showcase of Central Florida Americana

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, Leon Majcen and Kyle Keller, Will’s Pub, June 25

As being tapped to cohost the recent debut of Terri Binion’s excellent Duets event proves, Jordan Foley’s stock in the Central Florida Americana scene is rising. The emerging local folk-rocker first convinced me with a compelling solo set opening up for David Dondero here last autumn. Even with just an acoustic guitar and a microphone, Foley’s expression was noteworthy for the cultivated richness of his singing.

click to enlarge Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub
But the man’s got a band called Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, and they are on a whole other plane. Hearing his vigorous, stirring voice on its own is moving thing, but seeing it flanked and given full wing by a five-piece ensemble is a splendor.

click to enlarge Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse at Will's Pub
His supporting cast is stocked with quality players and singers. Together, they make for a country-rock outfit that’s lush, articulated and muscular.



click to enlarge Kyle Keller at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Kyle Keller at Will's Pub
The night yielded a nice discovery in opening Gainesville artist Kyle Keller. His warm voice is a gentle foil for the dark, rustic soil he tills in his songs, loam that ranges from deep heartache to occasional Southern Gothic tones.

click to enlarge Kyle Keller at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Kyle Keller at Will's Pub
It’s earnest, emotionally haunted music that drifts through the shadows with a quiet, earthy radiance. Besides his own acoustic guitar and harmonica, Keller performed with the accompaniment of Tampa musician Taylor Raynor on fiddle, which punctuated the more harrowing edges of his loneliest songs nicely.

click to enlarge Kyle Keller at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Kyle Keller at Will's Pub
Also on the bill was Leon Majcen, a very young artist from the Tampa Bay area now based in New York City. Although his balmy sensibility generally sticks to the middle lane, perhaps to a beige fault sometimes, he does play his folk music with some polish, soul and a light twang. Right now, though, it’s more pleasant than distinctive.

click to enlarge Leon Majcen at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Leon Majcen at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Leon Majcen at Will's Pub
  • Leon Majcen at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

