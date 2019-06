'Bye Bye Birdie' at CFCArts in Orlando opens next weekend

click to enlarge via CFCArts/Facebook

opens next weekend at Central Florida Community Arts and will run through the end of the month.The musical, which was adapted to film in 1963, centers around a fictional 1960s rock star named Conrad Birdie who is drafted by the U.S. Army. His manager, in an effort to earn money before he leaves, sends Birdie to a small town to say goodbye on live television by kissing a high-school girl.runs July 5-28 at the CFCArts Black Box Theatre located at 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Tickets range in price from $15-$25.Visit the CFCArts website for more information.