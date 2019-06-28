Friday, June 28, 2019
'Bye Bye Birdie' at CFCArts in Orlando opens next weekend
By Clarissa Moon
on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 2:42 PM
Bye Bye Birdie
opens next weekend at Central Florida Community Arts and will run through the end of the month.
The musical, which was adapted to film in 1963, centers around a fictional 1960s rock star named Conrad Birdie who is drafted by the U.S. Army. His manager, in an effort to earn money before he leaves, sends Birdie to a small town to say goodbye on live television by kissing a high-school girl.
Bye Bye Birdie
runs July 5-28 at the CFCArts Black Box Theatre located at 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Tickets range in price from $15-$25.
Visit the CFCArts website
for more information.
