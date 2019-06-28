The Gist

Friday, June 28, 2019

'Bye Bye Birdie' at CFCArts in Orlando opens next weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 2:42 PM

Bye Bye Birdie opens next weekend at Central Florida Community Arts and will run through the end of the month.

The musical, which was adapted to film in 1963, centers around a fictional 1960s rock star named Conrad Birdie who is drafted by the U.S. Army. His manager, in an effort to earn money before he leaves, sends Birdie to a small town to say goodbye on live television by kissing a high-school girl.

Bye Bye Birdie runs July 5-28 at the CFCArts Black Box Theatre located at 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Tickets range in price from $15-$25.

Visit the CFCArts website for more information.



Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Bye Bye Birdie @ Central Florida Community Arts

    • Fri., July 5, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 6, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 7, 3 p.m., Fri., July 12, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 13, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 14, 3 p.m., Thu., July 18, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 21, 3 p.m., Thu., July 25, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 27, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 3 p.m. $18-$25
    • Buy Tickets

