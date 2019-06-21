Osceola sheriffs will monitor select Central Florida crosswalks on Wednesday

click to enlarge

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office* will take part in "Operation Best Foot Forward" on June 26 and monitor three designated crosswalks in the county.That morning, sheriff's deputies and police in plainclothes will walk the intersection and give drivers time to yield. If they don't: citation time.According to Florida law, if a driver approaches a pedestrian legally crossing the street at an intersection, the driver must yield. Drivers who fail to yield risk being issued a $164 traffic citation and three points on their license.The crosswalks where you can expect the police will be:- North Doverplum Avenue and San Remo Road from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.- Koa Street and Laurel Avenue from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.- Old Dixie Highway and Sawdust Trail from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.A similar operation took place June 19 when the Orlando Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Kissimmee Police Department, and St. Cloud Police Department monitored eight crosswalks that were selected due to driver complaints, a high volume of accidents, heavy foot traffic or abundant tourist activity.In Florida, pedestrians' risk of death is significantly higher than in any other state – nine of the 20 most dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians are in Florida, and Orlando was ranked as least safe in the 2019 “Dangerous By Design” report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.