Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 21, 2019

Bloggytown

Osceola sheriffs will monitor select Central Florida crosswalks on Wednesday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge pedx.jpg
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office* will take part in "Operation Best Foot Forward" on June 26 and monitor three designated crosswalks in the county.

That morning, sheriff's deputies and police in plainclothes will walk the intersection and give drivers time to yield. If they don't: citation time.

According to Florida law, if a driver approaches a pedestrian legally crossing the street at an intersection, the driver must yield. Drivers who fail to yield risk being issued a $164 traffic citation and three points on their license.

The crosswalks where you can expect the police will be:



- North Doverplum Avenue and San Remo Road from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Koa Street and Laurel Avenue from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Old Dixie Highway and Sawdust Trail from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A similar operation took place June 19 when the Orlando Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Kissimmee Police Department, and St. Cloud Police Department monitored eight crosswalks that were selected due to driver complaints, a high volume of accidents, heavy foot traffic or abundant tourist activity.

In Florida, pedestrians' risk of death is significantly higher than in any other state – nine of the 20 most dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians are in Florida, and Orlando was ranked as least safe in the 2019 “Dangerous By Design” report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

* An earlier version of this story misidentified the law enforcement agency participating in Operation Best Foot Forward. It is the Osceola County Sheriff's office, not the Osceola Police Department.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New report says Orlando area minimum wage earners have to work 85 hours a week to afford cheapest apartments Read More

  2. Look at this absolute unit that was captured in Leon County, Florida Read More

  3. Disney might be ready to finally admit that their current FastPass+ system sucks Read More

  4. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

  5. Florida Legislature adds clause to state budget ensuring a lady's face won't appear on our gas pumps Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation