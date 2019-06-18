Restaurantosaurus burgers and sundaes dining deal coming to Disney Animal Kingdom

click image
With numerous bars plus impressive restaurants like Tiffins
and Satu'li Canteen
, Animal Kingdom is becoming as much of a foodie destination as Epcot, but Disney wants to ensure that those who seek a classic American meal aren’t overlooked either. At Dinoland U.S.A.’s Restaurantosaurus, a brand-new prix-fixe burger and sundae option
will begin in mid-August known simply as Restaurantosaurus Burgers and Sundaes
.
This isn’t the McDonald’s Happy Meals that Restaurantosaurus used to sell
. These gourmet burgers include a Western burger with pulled pork and onion rings on it, a breakfast burger with bacon and an egg, a veggie burger and a classic cheeseburger. For those not interested in burgers, a chicken sandwich and a salad are also available, and for kids, chicken nuggets are available.
click image
Like an old-school Dairy Queen, each meal comes with a coin that guests can cash in for a sundae. After receiving their bowl with two scoops of ice cream, guests visit the toppings bar to make their perfect sundae. Dinosaur-themed games, stories, and coloring stencils will keep diners entertained throughout their meal.
This new burger and sundaes dining experience seems to be keeping the menu and entertainment simple, a good sign for a restaurant that has struggled over the years to provide reliable quality food service. That being said, in more recent months, changes at the restaurant seem to be paying off with a steady stream of positive reviews
.
The new experience launches Sunday, Aug. 18, and will happen on select nights
. It runs $22.99 plus tax for adults and $14.99 plus tax for children ages 3-9. It will count as one Quick Service Credit on the Disney Dining Plan. For those who don't wish to partake in burgers and sundaes, the regular quick service menu will still be available in a separate dining room.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.