Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Restaurantosaurus burgers and sundaes dining deal coming to Disney Animal Kingdom

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 3:57 PM

click image IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
With numerous bars plus impressive restaurants like Tiffins and Satu'li Canteen, Animal Kingdom is becoming as much of a foodie destination as Epcot, but Disney wants to ensure that those who seek a classic American meal aren’t overlooked either. At Dinoland U.S.A.’s Restaurantosaurus, a brand-new prix-fixe burger and sundae option will begin in mid-August known simply as Restaurantosaurus Burgers and Sundaes.

This isn’t the McDonald’s Happy Meals that Restaurantosaurus used to sell. These gourmet burgers include a Western burger with pulled pork and onion rings on it, a breakfast burger with bacon and an egg, a veggie burger and a classic cheeseburger. For those not interested in burgers, a chicken sandwich and a salad are also available, and for kids, chicken nuggets are available.

click image IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
Like an old-school Dairy Queen, each meal comes with a coin that guests can cash in for a sundae. After receiving their bowl with two scoops of ice cream, guests visit the toppings bar to make their perfect sundae. Dinosaur-themed games, stories, and coloring stencils will keep diners entertained throughout their meal.

This new burger and sundaes dining experience seems to be keeping the menu and entertainment simple, a good sign for a restaurant that has struggled over the years to provide reliable quality food service. That being said, in more recent months, changes at the restaurant seem to be paying off with a steady stream of positive reviews.



The new experience launches Sunday, Aug. 18, and will happen on select nights. It runs $22.99 plus tax for adults and $14.99 plus tax for children ages 3-9. It will count as one Quick Service Credit on the Disney Dining Plan. For those who don't wish to partake in burgers and sundaes, the regular quick service menu will still be available in a separate dining room.

