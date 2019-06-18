Bauhaus guitarist David J returns to Orlando to kiss and make up at Stonewall

click to enlarge

Inscrutable behind dark shades, David J always seemed the most vaguely sinister and enigmatic of his Bauhaus peers but though he did – unwittingly or not – help invent gothic music with Bauhaus, his career is the very definition of a renaissance man with a taste for the dark side. Musically, the bassist and singer has done it all: played as a founding member of dark-rock innovators Love and Rockets, moonlit in the Jazz Butcher, engaged in Residents-gone-slapstick art-pop with the Bubblemen, and recorded several live magick rituals with comics legend Alan Moore (because why the hell not?). J has even tried his hand at a solo career that bestowed upon us the bleak pop majesty of "Candy on the Cross," or the recent, biting "Thoughts and Prayers." Most recently, David J helped salvage tourmate and Bauhaus brother Peter Murphy's second Orlando cancellation with an impromptu set alongside Curse Mackey and SINE. Now, David J is returning to Orlando not for a performance, but for a DJ set at Stonewall. So not only is this a perfect chance to hear music that inspires and delights one of the most eccentric and voracious minds in post-punk – we wonder if he'll play any of the dub reggae that inspired his early bass playing – from his own collection, but it's a chance for everyone to buy a drink to David J for going above and beyond for Orlando fans.

9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21 | Stonewall Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando | $10-$13



