Wednesday, June 12, 2019

President Donald Trump claims there are already 74,000 requests for tickets to his Orlando rally next week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 3:02 PM

President Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted about the high ticket demand for his upcoming re-election kickoff rally in Orlando next week, claiming it's his campaign's "hottest" ticket yet.

The rally – intended as the Trump campaign's official 2020 launch – is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Amway Stadium. Per the president's tweet, 74,000 ticket requests for the 20,000-seat arena have already been submitted. 
Trump will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence on Tuesday, Trump said last month.

WESH reports that the Trump campaign expects about 17,000 people to attend, per their permit, many of whom will be outside. It's still unclear whether screens outside the venue will broadcast the rally, as happened at several of the president's previous raucous rallies.

We've reached out to the Orlando Police Department for further information on security-related measures at the stadium and for the counter-protest set to take place at the gay bar Stonewall in downtown Orlando on Tuesday.



We'll update this story as soon as we hear back.

