Huge gator lends a jaw to help with Florida couple's gender reveal

When it came time to reveal the gender of their 10th child, Tampa couple Stacie Childs-Wright and Chad Wright enlisted the help of the beloved family pet, a fully grown alligator.In a video given to Fox 13 , a barefoot Wright can be seen using a pole to casually position a black balloon at the jaws of his scaly companion, “Amos.” After a few failed attempts and a bit of coaxing, Amos chomped down on the balloon, and Childs-Wright's squealed with delight at the resulting cloud of pink powder.“I told you!” she said as her husband tossed the pole and strolled her way. It looks like Wright, a nuisance wildlife trapper, was hoping for a boy.Love them or hate them, the spectacle of the “gender reveal” has grown into a cultural phenomenon, each seemingly more extravagant (or in some cases dangerous) than the last.Even alligators are not completely new to the gender reveal scene. Back in March 2018, Louisiana alligator-trapping couple Rebecca Miller and Mike Kliebert had their 61-year-old pet alligator named Sally announce that the couple would be having a boy, according to HuffPost.