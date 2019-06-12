Huge gator lends a jaw to help with Florida couple's gender reveal

click to enlarge
When it came time to reveal the gender of their 10th child, Tampa couple Stacie Childs-Wright and Chad Wright enlisted the help of the beloved family pet, a fully grown alligator.
In a video given to Fox 13
, a barefoot Wright can be seen using a pole to casually position a black balloon at the jaws of his scaly companion, “Amos.” After a few failed attempts and a bit of coaxing, Amos chomped down on the balloon, and Childs-Wright's squealed with delight at the resulting cloud of pink powder.
“I told you!” she said as her husband tossed the pole and strolled her way. It looks like Wright, a nuisance wildlife trapper, was hoping for a boy.
Love them or hate them, the spectacle of the “gender reveal” has grown into a cultural phenomenon, each seemingly more extravagant (or in some cases dangerous) than the last.
Even alligators are not completely new to the gender reveal scene. Back in March 2018, Louisiana alligator-trapping couple Rebecca Miller and Mike Kliebert had their 61-year-old pet alligator named Sally announce that the couple would be having a boy, according to HuffPost.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.