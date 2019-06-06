Hurricane Michael insured losses in Florida Panhandle hit $6.6 billion

click to enlarge Photo via NOAA

With more than 15 percent of claims remaining open, estimated insured losses from last year’s Hurricane Michael have topped $6.6 billion, according to new data from the state Office of Insurance Regulation.As of Friday, 147,325 claims had been filed from the Oct. 10 hurricane, with estimated insured losses of $6.61 billion. The overwhelming majority of claims, 97,484, were filed because of damage to residential property. Overall, 23,194 claims remained open, or about 15.7 percent.The Category 5 hurricane made landfall in Mexico Beach and caused massive damage in Panama City and other Northwest Florida communities as it roared north into Georgia.The largest number of insurance claims have been filed in Bay County, which had 88,431 as of Friday, according to the Office of Insurance Regulation numbers.Bay was followed by Jackson County, with 13,936 claims; Leon County, with 10,088 claims; Gulf County, with 8,247 claims; Gadsden County, with 6,188 claims; Calhoun County, with 4,066 claims; Washington County, with 3,515 claims; Franklin County, with 2,322 claims; Wakulla County, with 1,403 claims; Liberty County, with 1,172 claims; and Holmes County, with 1,017 claims.