Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' deadline to sign bill that would prevent elected officials from using blind trusts is Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a Wednesday deadline for deciding whether to approve a bill that would prevent elected officials from using blind trusts — an issue that led to a controversy involving former Gov. Rick Scott.

The Legislature this spring unanimously passed the bill (SB 702) and formally sent it to DeSantis on May 21. That started a 15-day window for DeSantis to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Scott, the wealthiest governor in Florida history, put his assets in a blind trust while he was in state office. As a result, he did not have to publicly disclose his specific investments and business interests, as most public officials do under financial-disclosure laws.

Scott, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, argued that using a blind trust, controlled by a trustee, shielded him from potential conflicts of interest. But the move drew controversy and a legal challenge by Tallahassee attorney Don Hinkle, who sought to require Scott to disclose more information about his assets.



The 1st District Court of Appeal in November blocked the case. DeSantis has signed 78 bills and vetoed two that were passed during the annual legislative session.

Another 112 bills have not been formally sent to him, according to information on the Senate website.

Along with the blind-trust bill, the only other measure awaiting action is a bill (HB 1351) dealing with the city of St. Cloud.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  2. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks Read More

  4. Disney World's new Toy Story character Bo Peep is straight-up nightmare fuel Read More

  5. Laughing at video of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz getting milkshaked is extremely irresponsible Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation