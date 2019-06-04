Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Apopka televangelist Paula White called on the Lord to protect Trump from "any demonic attack" on Sunday

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS TOBAR RODRIGUEZ
  • photo illustration by Chris Tobar Rodriguez
In an apparent break with tradition, televangelist Paula White took to the pulpit of her predominantly African American Apopka megachurch Sunday to come to the aid of President Donald Trump.

White joined a national coalition of 250 evangelical pastors convened by Franklin Graham to offer a special message of support for Trump on
June 2.

Although known nationally as one of Trump's most influential — and best liked, personally — evangelical supporters, White has until now largely avoided explicit support for him on the website of Paula White Ministries, or
from the pulpit of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka.

But in a 40-minute special message Sunday, shared on her Facebook page, White prayed, "We submit President Donald J. Trump to your hand, God." Amidst her standard Pentecostal boilerplate, she called on the Lord to defend him from "all wickedness that is aligned itself against him," and  "any demonic attack against him."



Dressed in a sedate green suit, White warned worshipers that "we are in a spiritual war right now." She prayed that the arrows aimed by Trump's enemies "ricochet back against them."

On Sunday, Trump’s motorcade made an unannounced detour to McLean Bible Church while on its way back to the White House from Trump National Golf Club in nearby Sterling, Virginia. Trump stood with Pastor David Platt in golf cleats and hat hair while Platt called down blessings upon him. On Monday, Platt acknowledged that “some within our church … are hurt that I made this decision.”

“Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that we didn’t see coming, and we’re faced with a decision in a moment when we don’t have the liberty of deliberation, so we do our best to glorify God,” Platt said in a statement to his congregants.

