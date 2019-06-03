The Gist

Monday, June 3, 2019

Watch Orlando's 2019 Jimmy Award nominees rehearse to compete in New York City

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CLARISSA MOON FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Clarissa Moon for Orlando Weekly

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts chose two young performers Saturday evening to represent Orlando at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City.

Thomas Dyer from Lake Nona High School and Hannah Restuccia from Timber Creek High School will participate in the awards later this month.

Also known as the Jimmy Awards, the awards consist of a 10-day intensive at NYU Tisch School of the Arts culminating in a showcase at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

The two nominees were chosen from a pool of performers awarded Outstanding Lead Performer at the Applause Awards, the Dr. Phillips Center's local version of the Jimmy Awards.



Thomas Dyer was recognized for his performances as Buddy in Elf the Musical Jr. and Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music. Hannah Restuccia was recognized for her performance as Drowsy in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Orlando Weekly got a special look at the nominees' preparations to go to New York:



