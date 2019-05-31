Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 31, 2019

Bloggytown

UCF men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins receives contract extension through 2024-2025 season

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 5:39 PM

click image UCF Basketball Head Coach Johnny Dawkins - UCF ATHLETICS
  • UCF Athletics
  • UCF Basketball Head Coach Johnny Dawkins
After coming tantalizingly close to the Sweet 16 last season, UCF has extended men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins' contract through the 2024-2025 season, the University announced on Friday.


“As impressive as the progression of our men’s basketball program has been in the last three seasons, it should not come as a surprise to anyone because it’s the very reason we brought Johnny Dawkins to UCF,” said Danny White, UCF's athletic director, in a statement. "And, yet, if you talk to any of our players they would tell you how they also have been impacted significantly by their head coach away from the court."

This comes after Dawkins' third season, in which he led the Knights to a 24-9 and finished 4th in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). At one point over the season, UCF was ranked 25th in the nation.

The Knights advanced to the Round-of-32 in the 2019 NCAA March Madness tournament, where they lost in the finals seconds to the 1st-seeded Duke Blue Devils — Dawkins' college team.



A clip of Dawkins speaking to his team in the locker room after the game went viral on social media.

Johnny Dawkins was drafted 10th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986. After nearly a decade in the NBA, he went back to Duke as an assistant coach. In 2008, Dawkins was hired to coach the Stanford Cardinal, where he put up a 156-115 record and two NIT Championships in eight years there.

In 2016, Dawkins was hired to coach at UCF. He had two seasons of moderate success, making it to the NIT semifinal in his first and posting a 19-13 record in his second, before team's breakthrough campaign in 2018-2019.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum has been subpoenaed by federal grand jury Read More

  2. An 11-foot alligator was found inside a Clearwater home last night Read More

  3. UCF Football Twitter is trash Read More

  4. Orlando ranks No. 2 overall in WalletHub report on 2019’s best and worst cities for 'staycations' Read More

  5. Two new male swans unveiled at Orlando's Lake Eola Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation