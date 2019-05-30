Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Bloggytown

UCF Football Twitter is trash

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YOUTUBE
  • Photo via YouTube
Orlando-based writer and University of Central Florida alum Brian Druckenmiller bravely went where few have dared to go this morning in an Orlando Sentinel op-ed on UCF athletic director Danny White.


In particular, Druckenmiller's guest commentary focused on how White's
arrogant promotional tactics for the football program has "turned UCF's Cinderella story into one of whining entitlement," despite UCF's recent winning seasons, such as when the Knights capped off their undefeated 2017-2018 season with a make-believe "National Championship" title banner that was plastered across Spectrum Stadium last year.

It's embarrassing, and Druckenmiller, who earned his master's degree in creative writing at UCF and now teaches at Valencia College, agrees.

He spared few punches in the essay, citing White's incessant whining about how he thinks it's insulting to the American Athletic Conference – a college football conference that, as Druckenmiller notes, sits outside the sport's traditional "Power Five" leagues – when larger legacy football programs, such as the University of Florida and the University of Miami, schedule two-for-one series, meaning two of the games are played at home for the bigger school, and only one game is played at home for a smaller program like UCF or University of South Florida, which Druckenmiller cites as an example.



The reason most legacy college football programs schedule these type of two-for-one series is because, quite frankly, they don't have much to gain from playing smaller programs such as UCF. If a larger program were to beat UCF, the College Football Playoff Committee would likely look at the win as a small feat that was, by most estimates, predictable. On the flip side, if a larger school loses to a program like UCF, well, that looks even worse for the big program because it would be considered a major upset by college football's standards, even if a team like UCF has seen recent success.

"To claim we've proven anything is laughable," Druckenmiller writes of UCF's recent football success. "And how about our scheduled 'Power Five' opponents through 2025: Stanford, UNC, Georgia Tech and Louisville – teams with a collective 19-30 record during the 2018 season."

In Orlando Weekly's opinion, Druckenmiller came bearing truth.

Then the predictable happened: The UCF Twitter trolls – the equivalent of a Biblical locust plague – came out from underneath the woodwork to show their true colors as a classless clan of knuckle-dragging misfits.

Take this call, for example, for UCF to rescind Druckenmiller's degree:

Or this tweet, attacking his writing:

The trolls' tweets also touched on the, um, profane:

So, in closing, UCF Football Twitter is still utter trash.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  3. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  4. Florida Republican Dennis Baxley uses white supremacist talking points to defend his anti-choice stance Read More

  5. Orlando is the first North American tour stop for Japanese pop-metal wunderkinds Babymetal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation