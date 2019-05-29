Florida Republican Dennis Baxley uses white supremacist talking points to defend his anti-choice stance

click to enlarge
Right now, abortions are at an all-time low across the country
, but that hasn’t stopped Dennis Baxley, a Florida Senator who hashtags his Instagrams at barbecue chain restaurants
with #prolife, from somehow arguing that abortion bans are necessary to reverse our country’s low birthrates.
Speaking with the South Florida Sun Sentinel
Wednesday, Baxley was asked to clarify a comment he made last week on a public radio show in which he used white supremacist talking points
to argue that abortion bans are essentially good because the country needs more white people.
“The pro-life movement is multicultural, multiracial,” Baxley responded to the newspaper. “All I am saying is civilizations do die if they have a low birthrate and don’t replace themselves. A new society replaces them. That’s just what happens.”
To be clear, there is zero evidence linking our country’s current low birthrates with abortions. None. Zero.
According to the most recent data from the Guttmacher Institute
the U.S. is witnessing roughly 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women, which is actually the lowest rate observed in the U.S. since 1973, which is when abortion became legal.
As the Sentinel
points out (and most humans possessing logic would echo), there are many other reasons fewer babies being born in the U.S. For example, people have greater access to more forms of contraception, and there are more women in the workforce.
Also, people are just thinking twice about reproducing at will because it’s incredibly expensive to feed and shelter another human. The United States broke the Baby Boom record for childbirths in 2007, but has seen a steady decline in birthrates
since the Great Recession. Kids eat, wear and stomp on money.
Also, if Baxley actually cared about reversing birthrates then he would advocate for things that make it easier to have children, like affordable healthcare, increased funding to our state’s crippled public school systems, affordable housing, state-funded daycare, etc.
But this isn’t about facts or reasonable ideas for Baxley; this is about doubling down on racist ideology. As Jerry Iannelli of the Miami New Times pointed out
, Baxley’s comments last week to Miami’s WLRN are straight from the “Replacement Theory
,” which is a racist and sexist precept echoed in the most far-right circles.
“When you get a birth rate less than 2 percent, that society is disappearing,” he said of Western Europe. “And it’s being replaced by folks that come behind them and immigrate, don’t wish to assimilate into that society and they do believe in having children. So you see that there are long range impacts to your society when the answer is is to exterminate.”
Of course, this is from the same Confederate-loving lawmaker who authored our incredibly racist Stand Your Ground law and also tried to block a statue from being erected in Florida that was dedicated to the history of slaves, so we shouldn’t expect anything different.
