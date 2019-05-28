Orlando hip-hop luminary AMiAM to headline the library's next Melrose in the Mix live session

The organizers at the downtown library's monthly Melrose in the Mix music events aren't afraid of mix things up during their free performance/recording sessions, hosting everyone from E-Turn to Terri Binion. This weekend's event will be no different with local hip-hop producer Swamburger bringing in Orlando MC AMiAM, also a part of heavyweight local rappers Vets of Kin, but primarily a solo artist since 2012. As is the case at all of these events, AMiAM will be performing live, but the set will be recording using the Melrose's state-of-the-art facilities.