Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Orlando hip-hop luminary AMiAM to headline the library's next Melrose in the Mix live session

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 12:52 PM

click image PHOTO VIA AMIAM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via AMiAM/Facebook
The organizers at the downtown library's monthly Melrose in the Mix music events aren't afraid of mix things up during their free performance/recording sessions, hosting everyone from E-Turn to Terri Binion. This weekend's event will be no different with local hip-hop producer Swamburger bringing in Orlando MC AMiAM, also a part of heavyweight local rappers Vets of Kin, but primarily a solo artist since 2012. As is the case at all of these events, AMiAM will be performing live, but the set will be recording using the Melrose's state-of-the-art facilities.


AMiAM headlines this weekend's Melrose in the Mix on Sunday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. Event is free.


