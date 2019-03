The Messthetics prove to be more than the sum of their Fugazi parts at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Messthetics at Will's Pub

The Messthetics at Will's Pub

The Messthetics at Will's Pub

The Messthetics at Will's Pub

The Messthetics at Will's Pub

The Messthetics at Will's Pub

Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub

Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub

Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub

Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub

Although theare a new instrumental band that emerged only a year ago with a debut album on venerable punk imprintthe D.C. triad arrived packing the preceding, built-in kind of cred you get when you featureBut don’t get too starstruck and discount guitaristIf bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty are the literal pulse of this band, Pirog is the virtual voice with his extraordinary playing.The Messthetics, unsurprisingly, feature the stylistic daring and technical rigor you’d expect from an ensemble that’s two-thirds Fugazi. Their sound is athat’s broad in scope, from exploratory post-rock to power-trio rock of real intellect. Live, they benefit greatly from a much more pronounced punk edge and forward drive. The star rhythm section of Canty and Lally was, expectedly, both locked and propulsive. But Pirog’swas shining, defining.The Messthetics are unapologetically aBut on stage, they rock the academics with such release and power that it never feels stilted or didactic. The effect is a honed machine of charged discipline, balancing soaring spirit and technical wizardry like a Blue Angels routine. Many probably came to bask in the presence of legend, but likely all left withNotable openeris the mostalive, possibly ever. Not that there’s much competition, but still. She’s been coming through Orlando with acts like Parquet Courts and True Widow . And her collaboration list – studded with names likeand, most recently, Superchunk’s(with whom she just released an EP) – is just sick. No, not your typical orchestra act, her.What this tack has done in effect is place her on the edge of both genre and scene, pushing the edge on two simultaneous fronts. With each transfixing performance she does in a rock club, Lattimore is at onceandFurthering her finger work with experimental techniques like effects and loop-layering, her music is beautiful in ways objective but not necessarily conventional. This latest performance was possibly the most openly lovely set seen here yet, an idyllic oasis of sparkling ripples that’s especially gorgeous set against her perpetually unlikely backdrop. Even so, her harp vocabulary remains so expansive and liberal that it transcends the perceived bounds of this hallowed but marginalized instrument.Also, the celebrity sighting of BMX godat the show certified Will’s Pub as afor a night.