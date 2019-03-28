The Gist

Thursday, March 28, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Museum of Art celebrates spring at the Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 5:00 AM

Step into springtime as flowers bloom in the Orlando Museum of Art. The Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers is a museum-wide showcase of fresh paintings, alluring flower arrangements and antique dealers, kicking off Thursday night with a ’60s-inspired “Flower Power” party. During regular museum hours, attendees can see grand floral designs and constructions inspired by art on display nearby. You can also shop for fresh take-home plants and blossoms, or enjoy the Council of 101’s tea room, serving iced tea, desserts and wine. Separately ticketed events include antique appraisals à la Antiques Roadshow, floral art workshops, a mystery home tour, and a lecture and book signing with James Farmer.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org | $15-$125

