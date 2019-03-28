Orlando Museum of Art celebrates spring at the Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers

click to enlarge
Step into springtime as flowers bloom in the Orlando Museum of Art. The Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers is a museum-wide showcase of fresh paintings, alluring flower arrangements and antique dealers, kicking off Thursday night with a ’60s-inspired “Flower Power” party. During regular museum hours, attendees can see grand floral designs and constructions inspired by art on display nearby. You can also shop for fresh take-home plants and blossoms, or enjoy the Council of 101’s tea room, serving iced tea, desserts and wine. Separately ticketed events include antique appraisals à la Antiques Roadshow, floral art workshops, a mystery home tour, and a lecture and book signing with James Farmer.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org
| $15-$125
