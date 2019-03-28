Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Darren Soto files bill to make Puerto Rico a state

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Darren Soto
  • U.S. Rep. Darren Soto
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has filed a bipartisan bill that would admit Puerto Rico into the union as the 51st state.

"It's time to end 120 years of colonialism for Puerto Ricans," Soto, D-Orlando, says in a statement. "Today, along with Jenniffer González Colón, I'm proud to introduce the first direct Puerto Rico Statehood bill to admit the island as the 51st state of the union."

Soto made the announcement in Washington D.C. with Puerto Rico Gov.  Ricardo Rosselló, Democrat, and Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, the Republican resident commissioner of Puerto Rico in the House.


This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners Read More

  2. Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers want to limit how high you can get on medical marijuana Read More

  4. A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow Read More

  5. Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is opening a brewery next door this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation