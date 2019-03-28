Florida Rep. Darren Soto files bill to make Puerto Rico a state

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has filed a bipartisan bill that would admit Puerto Rico into the union as the 51st state."It's time to end 120 years of colonialism for Puerto Ricans," Soto, D-Orlando, says in a statement. "Today, along with Jenniffer González Colón, I'm proud to introduce the first direct Puerto Rico Statehood bill to admit the island as the 51st state of the union."Soto made the announcement in Washington D.C. with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, Democrat, and Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, the Republican resident commissioner of Puerto Rico in the House.