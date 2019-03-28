Thursday, March 28, 2019
Disney bans smoking inside its Orlando, California theme parks starting May 1
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 10:37 AM
Disney is banning smoking areas inside its Orlando and California theme parks starting May 1.
Smoking areas will also be removed from the company's water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California, according to the announcement
New designated smoking areas will be available outside the theme park entrances and at Disney Springs in Orlando. Smoking areas will also be available at Disney Resort hotels for guests who have room or dining reservations.
Disney says it is also banning loose or dry ice, as well as stroller wagons. The only strollers permitted will be those no larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long or smaller, the announcement says.
"These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone," the company says.
