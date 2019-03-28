Dark synthwave star Shredder 1984 headlines Will's Pub this week

click to enlarge
You can debate amongst yourselves whether Shredder 1984’s name refers more to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain or the 1980s slang for a virtuosic metal guitar player, but it’s definitely both. The Franco-American synthwave up-and-comer spent a decade in the metal scene before turning to synths and ’80s nostalgia a few years ago. His latest album, last year’s Nemesis
(out on the preciously named label Lazerdiscs Records), has been
hailed as a watershed moment in the evolution of the “dark synth” subgenre. And for his live shows, Shredder keeps things interesting with a little shredding of his own on guitar.
with Moondragon, Dream Shore | 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $12-$15
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., March 29, 8 p.m.
Price:
$12-$15
Concerts/Events