Thursday, March 28, 2019

The Heard

Dark synthwave star Shredder 1984 headlines Will's Pub this week

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_shredder_1984_photo_3.jpg
You can debate amongst yourselves whether Shredder 1984’s name refers more to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain or the 1980s slang for a virtuosic metal guitar player, but it’s definitely both. The Franco-American synthwave up-and-comer spent a decade in the metal scene before turning to synths and ’80s nostalgia a few years ago. His latest album, last year’s Nemesis (out on the preciously named label Lazerdiscs Records), has been
hailed as a watershed moment in the evolution of the “dark synth” subgenre. And for his live shows, Shredder keeps things interesting with a little shredding of his own on guitar.

with Moondragon, Dream Shore | 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12-$15

Shredder 1984, Moondragon, Dream Shore
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., March 29, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
Concerts/Events
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
  Shredder 1984, Moondragon, Dream Shore @ Will's Pub

    Fri., March 29, 8 p.m. $12-$15

  |  

