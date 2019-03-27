NBA Experience at Disney Springs will open Aug. 12

- When you enter NBA Experience, you’ll feel like you're walking through the players' tunnel out onto the court at an NBA or WNBA arena.
- A ticket to NBA Experience grants you access to every activity in any order you choose, and you can return to stations multiple times to try and improve your performance or learn more about the game, the players and the teams you love.
- In an activity that tests shooting skills, spots will light up on the court as you move from one location to another attempting to sink as many shots as possible in 15 seconds.
- In a slam dunk challenge, you can change the height of a standard 10-foot-tall rim to as low as seven feet so you can perform your own superstar moves – captured by burst photography.
- See how you stack up to some of the world's best basketball players by measuring your vertical leap, wingspan, and shooting and dribbling skills.
- Various activities can be personalized with your name and associated with your favorite NBA or WNBA teams, and your stats will be tracked just like a real pro game.
- Real-time technology will aggregate stats of NBA and WNBA games and players for continuous updates, while leaderboards will show top NBA Experience performers throughout the day.
