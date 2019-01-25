Disney decides to bring back dragon float that set itself on fire
PostedByColin Wolf
on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 1:52 PM
Today, Disney announced that Magic Kingdom's Festival of Fantasy parade will once again feature the Maleficent dragon, which famously set itself on fire last spring with thousands of guests watching.
Eight months after it caught fire, Disney now says the fire-breathing dragon has "had some work done," which doesn't say much but we hope it means "the float will no longer roast itself to death in front of guests."
But Disney did mention that some new safeguards have been put into place. "While she still has her same Steampunk style and signature wicked smile, the Maleficent dragon will be sporting a refreshed look, enhanced with new features designed to keep her in check while on show," said Disney in a blog post.
You still might want to keep your distance for the time being.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.