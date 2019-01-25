The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 25, 2019

The Gist

Disney decides to bring back dragon float that set itself on fire

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 1:52 PM

Today, Disney announced that Magic Kingdom's Festival of Fantasy parade will once again feature the Maleficent dragon, which famously set itself on fire last spring with thousands of guests watching. 

Eight months after it caught fire, Disney now says the fire-breathing dragon has "had some work done," which doesn't say much but we hope it means "the float will no longer roast itself to death in front of guests."

But Disney did mention that some new safeguards have been put into place. "While she still has her same Steampunk style and signature wicked smile, the Maleficent dragon will be sporting a refreshed look, enhanced with new features designed to keep her in check while on show," said Disney in a blog post.

You still might want to keep your distance for the time being.




Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sunday's traffic in downtown Orlando will be a perfect 'traffuck' Read More

  2. Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigns after photos surface showing him in blackface Read More

  3. Proper & Wild, a new vegan concept from Sanctum owners, will open in Winter Park next week Read More

  4. Florida has a serious problem with right-wing extremists Read More

  5. It was only a matter of time before Roger Stone was arrested Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation