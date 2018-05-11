The Gist

Friday, May 11, 2018

A dragon float caught on fire today at Walt Disney World

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 4:31 PM

During a parade at Walt Disney World, the head of a mechanical dragon float caught on fire.

The Maleficent dragon, which had a functioning fire feature, went up in flames during this afternoon's Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom.

As you can see, the scene was heavily documented on social media.

According to reports, the fire was extinguished without incident and no one was injured ... except for the float.

We've reached out to Disney for comment and will update the story when more information is available.
