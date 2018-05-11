A dragon float caught on fire today at Walt Disney World

Probably one of the last pictures of a functioning Maleficent Dragon at Magic Kingdom. Shot 2 minutes for the fire. #WaltDisneyWorld #WDWLIVE @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/nzQ9kbi57H— DisneyGoofballs (@DisneyGoofballs) May 11, 2018
It's all kicking off at the Magic Kingdom! The parade went past us and the mechanical Dragon was all good until it burst into flames! Parade closed and the fire was promptly put out. The dragon was not looking the best after as you can see. pic.twitter.com/6DsWL1NK5M— Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) May 11, 2018
Here it is. Freshly charred dragon after it caught fire during today's Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom. #festivaloffantasy #magickingdom #disney pic.twitter.com/I4pZquCKV2— Matthew C. Bayer (@matthewcbayer) May 11, 2018
