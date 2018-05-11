A dragon float caught on fire today at Walt Disney World

Probably one of the last pictures of a functioning Maleficent Dragon at Magic Kingdom. Shot 2 minutes for the fire. #WaltDisneyWorld #WDWLIVE @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/nzQ9kbi57H — DisneyGoofballs (@DisneyGoofballs) May 11, 2018

It's all kicking off at the Magic Kingdom! The parade went past us and the mechanical Dragon was all good until it burst into flames! Parade closed and the fire was promptly put out. The dragon was not looking the best after as you can see. pic.twitter.com/6DsWL1NK5M — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) May 11, 2018

Here it is. Freshly charred dragon after it caught fire during today's Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom. #festivaloffantasy #magickingdom #disney pic.twitter.com/I4pZquCKV2 — Matthew C. Bayer (@matthewcbayer) May 11, 2018

During a parade at Walt Disney World, the head of a mechanical dragon float caught on fire.The Maleficent dragon, which had a functioning fire feature, went up in flames during this afternoon's Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom.As you can see, the scene was heavily documented on social media.According to reports, the fire was extinguished without incident and no one was injured ... except for the float.We've reached out to Disney for comment and will update the story when more information is available.