Sunday's traffic in downtown Orlando will be a perfect 'traffuck'

On Jan. 27, you might want to avoid downtown Orlando, because there will likely be a major "traffuck" going down.The city of Orlando issued a traffic advisory for this Sunday, because seven big events will happen within a few hours of each other in downtown Orlando – a total mishmash of performing arts, sports and music fans alike, simultaneously with I-4 Ultimate-related road closures and traffic delays.The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host the hit musical, as it hits the stages twice first at 1 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m., while also hostingat 3 p.m.Then at 2 p.m. in Lake Eola Park, the Whipping Childhood Cancer Walk will take place.Just an hour later, the NFL Pro Bowl at the Camping World Stadium begins at 3 p.m.Closing off the night is Marc Anthony's concert in the Amway Center at 8 p.m.If you're attending these events or plan on being in the area at all, we highly, highly recommend taking a Lyft or Uber and leaving the house extra early.