Thursday, January 24, 2019

Sunday's traffic in downtown Orlando will be a perfect 'traffuck'

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 5:34 PM

On Jan. 27, you might want to avoid downtown Orlando, because there will likely be a major "traffuck" going down. 

The city of Orlando issued a traffic advisory for this Sunday, because seven big events will happen within a few hours of each other in downtown Orlando – a total mishmash of performing arts, sports and music fans alike, simultaneously with I-4 Ultimate-related road closures and traffic delays.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host the hit musical Hamilton, as it hits the stages twice first at 1 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m., while also hosting Carmen at 3 p.m.

Then at 2 p.m. in Lake Eola Park, the Whipping Childhood Cancer Walk will take place.



Just an hour later, the NFL Pro Bowl at the Camping World Stadium begins at 3 p.m.

Closing off the night is Marc Anthony's concert in the Amway Center at 8 p.m.

If you're attending these events or plan on being in the area at all, we highly, highly recommend taking a Lyft or Uber and leaving the house extra early.

