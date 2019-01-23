Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Tip Jar

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its first Florida location in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA
  • Photo via Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a Texas-based chain of popular dine-in theaters, announced plans to open their first Florida location in Orlando.

The new Enzian-like theater will be located at the Vineland Pointe shopping center, at the intersection of I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway. No exact date has been announced, but the company says the 10-screen theater expects to be open in 2020.

For those of you unfamiliar with an Alamo Drafthouse concept, the cinemas specialize in new releases, large food and drink selections, a strict no talking policy, and luxury recliners (that actually come with foot rests).

According to the company, the new Orlando theater will also feature what they call "The Big Show," which is Alamo Drafthouse’s Premium Large Format concept equipped with Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology and a laser projection system.



The theater also boasts 4K projectors and the ability to run 35mm film.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida has a serious problem with right-wing extremists Read More

  2. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  3. Popular food truck Pepe will open permanent location in Disney Springs Read More

  4. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  5. Multiple people hurt in attempted robbery at Florida bank Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation