Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its first Florida location in Orlando
PostedByColin Wolf
on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 2:07 PM
Photo via Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a Texas-based chain of popular dine-in theaters, announced plans to open their first Florida location in Orlando.
The new Enzian-like theater will be located at the Vineland Pointe shopping center, at the intersection of I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway. No exact date has been announced, but the company says the 10-screen theater expects to be open in 2020.
For those of you unfamiliar with an Alamo Drafthouse concept, the cinemas specialize in new releases, large food and drink selections, a strict no talking policy, and luxury recliners (that actually come with foot rests).
According to the company, the new Orlando theater will also feature what they call "The Big Show," which is Alamo Drafthouse’s Premium Large Format concept equipped with Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology and a laser projection system.
The theater also boasts 4K projectors and the ability to run 35mm film.