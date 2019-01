Scottish Highland Games return to Winter Springs this weekend

click to enlarge Image via Central Florida Scottish Highland Games/Facebook

Event Details Central Florida Highland Games @ Central Winds Park 1000 E. State Road 434 North Winter Springs, FL When: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 20, 8:45 a.m. Price: $15-$25 Events Map

Winter Springs’ Central Winds Park turns into Bannockburn this weekend as the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games return. Watch beefy lads and lassies compete in various sports that mostly involve moving heavy stuff while you enjoy pitchers of beer from Dunedin Brewery. New attractions this year include a Scottish-themed mobile escape room that we recommend be attempted directly after hitting up the beer tent.8 a.m. Saturday, 8:45 a.m. Sunday; Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs; $15-$25; flascot.com