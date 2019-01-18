The Gist

Friday, January 18, 2019

The Gist

Scottish Highland Games return to Winter Springs this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA SCOTTISH HIGHLAND GAMES/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Central Florida Scottish Highland Games/Facebook
Winter Springs’ Central Winds Park turns into Bannockburn this weekend as the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games return. Watch beefy lads and lassies compete in various sports that mostly involve moving heavy stuff while you enjoy pitchers of beer from Dunedin Brewery. New attractions this year include a Scottish-themed mobile escape room that we recommend be attempted directly after hitting up the beer tent.

8 a.m. Saturday, 8:45 a.m. Sunday; Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs; $15-$25; flascot.com.

